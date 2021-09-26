Myrtle Beach man shot at victim after looking in parked cars, police said

Myrtle Beach police. The Sun News file photo

A Myrtle Beach man is in jail after firing shots at a person who confronted him for looking into parked cars, police said on Facebook.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Igor Lourenco, 28, after they say he tried to kill someone in the area of 9th Avenue South and Freedom Way Friday evening.

Police responded to a call about shots fired and found Lourenco had been seen looking into vehicles in that area. When confronted by the victim, Lourenco tried to shoot him, police said.

Lourenco is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $125,000 bond.

In November 2015, Lourenco was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and attempted armed robbery for a shooting at an Ocean Boulevard hotel, but he was not prosecuted on the charges, according to court records.

In July 2020, Lourenco pleaded guilty to threatening someone’s life, according to Horry County court records. The details of that case are not known other than Lourenco had to pay court fees and had a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. A personal recognizance bond is no-cost bail and a promise that the suspect will appear at all court hearings.