North Carolina man dead after shooting in Loris, Horry County coroner says

A 35-year-old North Carolina man died as a result of a shooting in Loris on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Latarius Evans, of Tabor City, North Carolina died from at least one gunshot wound just before 1 p.m. Wednesday near Bennett Loop in Loris, the coroner stated.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Horry County Police Department, according to the coroner’s office.

Police have not announced any suspects nor arrests in the case.