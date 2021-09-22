North Carolina man sentenced in fatal 2018 Horry County shooting

A North Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a fatal shooting that took place in Horry County in 2018.

Quotase Jenrette, 24, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter Tuesday, according to a news release from the office of Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Jenrette, who is from Clarendon, North Carolina, was convicted in the fatal shooting of a man in Loris in 2018.

Jenrette’s trial began Monday and ended the next day. Josh Holford and Seth Oskin, both assistant solicitors, prosecuted the case.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles sentenced Jenrette to 25 years in prison. Jenrette must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for supervised release.

Jenrette shot Kendall Ray once in the head Jan. 6, 2018, outside of Ray’s home on Bart’s Road in Loris. He was 26 and had three children.

Ray’s girlfriend and his teenage brother held him in their arms as he died, the news release states.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 1:02 PM.