Murrells Inlet gets maximum sentence for sexually assaulting minor

A Murrells Inlet man was sentenced Monday for sexually assaulting a minor, officials said.

Robert Wayne Reaves, 43, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the Fifthteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s Facebook page.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Reaves to the maximum penalty, said Liz Smith, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. Upon his release from custody, Reaves must register as a sex offender and will be subject to GPS monitor.

“The victim in this matter was extremely brave and strong,” Smith said in the Facebook post. “Special thanks goes to Deputy C. Lopez of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office who put in a tremendous effort, along with Solicitor’s Office Investigator G. Pop and Sheriff Carter Weaver to bring the defendant to justice.”

WBTW reported that Reaves sexually assaulted a 10-year-old on May 30 and “several other occasions” over the past year.

