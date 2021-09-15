Crime

Man told Myrtle Beach police he was shot. Now, he’s the one being charged

A man police initially thought had been shot by another person is now being charged with lying to police about his injuries.

Myrtle Beach police have charged Damon Middleton, 61, with filing a false police report, unlawful carry of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana.

Yolanda Dale Middleton, 56, has been charged with obstruction of justice.

It is not clear Yolanda’s involvement. The pair are from Greenwood, S.C.

The charges come after Damon arrived at Grand Strand Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. He led officers to believe he was the victim of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 8th Ave. South and Yaupon Drive.

Police began investigating and found Damon had instead shot himself.

