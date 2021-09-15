Crime

Horry County police investigating Loris shooting that left one injured

Horry County police.
Horry County police. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Horry County police are investigating a shooting that after a man was shot in the head Sunday night, according to incident reports.

About 10 p.m., officers responded to Loris for a shots fired call, according to police. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim said he did not know who the suspect was and that he was on his way home from work when he was shot, according to police.

No other details were provided by police, and it is unclear the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
