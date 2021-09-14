Woman visiting Myrtle Beach sues Ocean Boulevard hotel after sexual assault

A woman vacationing in Myrtle Beach is suing the Ocean Boulevard hotel she was staying at after she was sexually assaulted in the parking garage.

The woman, identified only as JL in a lawsuit filed in Horry County courts last week, was visiting the Seacrest Hotel from New York. The hotel has a parking garage across the street where guests are required to park.

On May 19, 2021, the woman left the room to go for a walk and to retrieve her purse from her car, the lawsuit states. The parking garage has a gate for cars but has multiple staircases accessible to the public. The woman started to walk up the stairs when she noticed a man following her.

The man attacked her and sexually assaulted her in the stairwell. It is unclear from court documents what time this was but the woman saw no security officers or hotel employees in the garage. There were also no cameras in the stairwell, according to the lawsuit.

The woman went to the hospital and took a rape exam. She sustained “physical and emotional injury,” the lawsuit states.

The hotel had knowledge of trespassing, armed robbery and sexual crimes among other crimes happening in the parking garage, the lawsuit states.

The hotel did not respond to a phone message seeking comment left by The Sun News.

The woman is asking for an unspecified amount of damages.