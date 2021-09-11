Crime
SLED investigating Horry County shooting involving Highway Patrol officer
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to a shooting they say involved a state trooper in Horry County, spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed.
The incident involved a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper and another individual.
Crosby said preliminary reports at the scene show the trooper and the individual were hurt.
A location has not yet been confirmed by state authorities.
SLED typically handles shooting investigations when a police officer is involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
