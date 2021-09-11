SLED investigating Horry County shooting involving Highway Patrol officer

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in Horry County, spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to a shooting they say involved a state trooper in Horry County, spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed.

The incident involved a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper and another individual.

Crosby said preliminary reports at the scene show the trooper and the individual were hurt.

A location has not yet been confirmed by state authorities.

SLED typically handles shooting investigations when a police officer is involved.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.