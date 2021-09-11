Crime

SLED investigating Horry County shooting involving Highway Patrol officer

 The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in Horry County, spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to a shooting they say involved a state trooper in Horry County, spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed.

The incident involved a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper and another individual.

Crosby said preliminary reports at the scene show the trooper and the individual were hurt.

A location has not yet been confirmed by state authorities.

SLED typically handles shooting investigations when a police officer is involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

