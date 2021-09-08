Longs woman charged with DUI in crash that killed motorcyclist

Stock image

A Longs woman was arrested in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash last week on Highway 90.

Nikki Anne Eddy, 46, is charged with felony driving under the influence with death results, according to jail records.

The crash happened on Sept. 2 at 8:10 p.m. on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

A Nissan sedan driven by Eddy was traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Harley-Davidson heading westbound.

At the time of the crash, Horry County Fire Rescue said one person was ejected from the car and the motorcycle caught fire.

The motorcyclist was identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as Michael Allen, 72, from Franklin, New Jersey.

He was residing in Galivants Ferry.

Eddy was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday and was released the following day on a $30,000 bond, jail records show.