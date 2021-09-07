Myrtle Beach man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 Conway murder

gavel in courtroom Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Myrtle Beach man was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 homicide, authorities said.

Jamar Freddie Williams was convicted of murder in the killing of Jason Bradley Smith, 31, in March of 2017, according to a news release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office.

Smith, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, was found lying face-down alongside Johnson Shelly Road in Conway. His body was found in the road by passersby in March 18, 2017.

An Horry County Jury convicted Williams, 26, of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mary-Ellen Walter and Josh Holford, both senior assistant solicitors, prosecuted the case, according to the news release.

The trial began Aug. 31 and the jury reached a verdict Sept. 3.

“Williams had a criminal history of drug and gun-related offenses, as well as an attempted armed robbery conviction, which made the LWOP [life without parole] sentence mandatory once he was convicted of murder,” the news release stated.