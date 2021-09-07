Body found on side of the road in rural Georgetown County, sheriff’s office says

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a man who submerged underwater and never resurfaced at Falls Lake on Saturday evening. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A motorist spotted a corpse on the side of the road in Georgetown County Monday night, authorities said.

The motorist called the police and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the intersection of Brick Chimney Road and Sagamon Lane where a body was found.

The Georgetown County coroner has not publicly identified the body.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information to call 843-546-5101.