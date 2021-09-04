17-year-old girl found left for dead outside Conway church, another teen in custody

Crime scene tape. The Sun News file photo

A 17-year-old girl was found dead outside a church in Conway early Wednesday, authorities said, and another teenager has been arrested and accused of leaving her there after she was injured.

The Horry County Coroner said Angelina Pacheco died at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and was “placed there” outside the church. Her cause of death will be released once autopsy results are returned, the coroner’s office said.

Pacheco’s body was found outside of Coastal Community Church on Highway 378.

Chandler Richardson, a 19-year-old from Aynor, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Pacheco’s death, police said.

Richardson was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. He was released just before 5 p.m. Thursday on a $30,000 bond.

According to heavily redacted warrants, Richardson was driving a car with “reckless disregard for the safety of others” when something happened that injured Pacheco. Warrants do not say how Pacheco was injured.

Instead of helping the girl, he left her near the church “in an area where aid would not be readily available,” police said.

Officers responded to the area of U.S. 378 and Green Pond Circle around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an unconscious person, Conway police spokeswoman June Wood said. They found Pacheco dead.