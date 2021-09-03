Crime

Conway police charge teen with involuntary manslaughter, provide few details

A 19-year-old Aynor man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a death in the southern part of Conway, police said.

Chandler Richardson was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. He was released just before 5 p.m. Thursday on a $30,000 bond.

Few details have been released about the case.

Officers responded to the area of U.S. 378 and Green Pond Circle around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an unconscious person, Conway police spokeswoman June Wood said.

A police report and an arrest warrant were not available Thursday.

No information about this case has been released from the Horry County Coroner’s Office yet.

