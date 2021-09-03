Conway police charge teen with involuntary manslaughter, provide few details

Handcuffs. The Sun News file photo

A 19-year-old Aynor man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a death in the southern part of Conway, police said.

Chandler Richardson was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. He was released just before 5 p.m. Thursday on a $30,000 bond.

Few details have been released about the case.

Officers responded to the area of U.S. 378 and Green Pond Circle around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an unconscious person, Conway police spokeswoman June Wood said.

A police report and an arrest warrant were not available Thursday.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No information about this case has been released from the Horry County Coroner’s Office yet.