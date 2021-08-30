Pedestrian killed after being hit by semi-truck near Conway

One person was killed while walking along U.S. Highway 501. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pedestrian was killed in Horry County in the early hours of Monday morning after being hit by a semi-truck, authorities said.

At about 2:40 a.m., a person walking along U.S. Highway 501 was hit by a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The car crash took place about 3 miles north of Conway.

The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was not injured, Tidwell said in a news release.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased.