Victims of double-homicide identified by Georgetown County Coroner

The victims of Monday night’s double-homicide have been identified by the Georgetown County Coroner.

Kiashia Green, 25, and Ben Franklin Jr., 38, were shot and killed Monday night in the Oatland Community in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Franklin and Green were from Georgetown.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Sutton Road about 10 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, Green was dead and Franklin was fatally wounded, according to authorities. Both of them had been shot.

Franklin was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call 843-546-5101.