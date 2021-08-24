Crime
Man, woman killed in Georgetown County slaying, sheriff’s office says
A woman and a man were found with severe gunshot wounds in a Georgetown County home Monday night, officials said.
Georgetown County Sheriff deputies were called to a home on Sutton Road about 10 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The woman was found dead in the home with gunshot wounds, and a man was found with suffering from series gunshot wounds with deputies arrived to the home, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead at Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Authorities have not provided a cause for the shooting or potential shooter or shooters.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call 843-546-5101.
