Myrtle Beach police find unresponsive man with “severe, unknown” injuries

Myrtle Beach police. The Sun News file photo

Myrtle Beach police found an unresponsive man with a “severe, unknown” type of injury Sunday night, authorities said.

Myrtle Beach police received a 911 call for a person in need of help. Officers arrived about 9:20 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of 28th Avenue North, said Gretchen Kalar, spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police found an injured, unresponsive man. He was taken to a hospital and in serious condition, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is actively investigating the situation. Police urged the public to contact the department’s tip line at 843-918-1382, stressing that callers can choose to remain anonymous.