Son charged in connection with the stabbing of his father, Georgetown police say
The Georgetown Police Department said they’ve arrested a man on charges of stabbing his father.
Brandon Johnson, 24, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Police said they responded to 409 North Hazzard St. Friday afternoon for an assault victim who had been stabbed multiple times.
They say that victim was Calife Hough, 48. Police did not say what type of weapon was used or any other circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
Hough walked into the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to get help for his wounds, police said. He was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.
Police stayed on the scene to collect evidence and look for potential witnesses.
Johnson is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Interim Chief William Pierce is asking the public for their assistance in the investigation. He asks those with information to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.
