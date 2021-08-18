Man charged with murder in connection to stabbing in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Police crime scene file art. Feb. 1, 2018. jlee@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach police have charged a 43-year-old man with murder in connection to a stabbing Tuesday night, according to MBPD spokesperson Gretchen Kalar.

Ismail Dickerson, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the incident, which took place just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home at 1302 Dunbar Street, according to police.

When police responded to the stabbing report, they found one victim and brought them to the hospital.

The victim later died from his injuries, police said. The name of the victim will be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office when his next of kin has been notified.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene, they arrested a Dickerson.

