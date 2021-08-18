One dead after stabbing in Myrtle Beach home, police say

A person injured in a Myrtle Beach stabbing Tuesday night has died, according to city’s police department.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home at 1302 Dunbar St. in Myrtle Beach just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a news release stated. When police arrived, they found one victim and brought them to the hospital.

The victim later died from his injuries, police said. The name of the victim will be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office when his next of kin has been notified.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene, they arrested a suspect. The name of the suspect has not been announced because formal charges have not been filed as of Tuesday night.

Police are asking the public to call 843-918-1382 if they have any information on the case.