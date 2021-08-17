HCS: Myrtle Beach High teacher charged with child abuse placed on administrative leave

The Sun News file photo

A Myrtle Beach High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave following a June child abuse arrest, according to Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools’ spokesperson.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records, Vilma Helena Green was arrested June 23 and charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.

Bourcier confirmed that Green is a Spanish teacher at MBHS. She said the charges stem from a non-school-related incident.

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, a report of child abuse involving Vilma Green and Ross Everett Green was made to the Department of Social Services. The report was made to DSS on May 24.

According to the report, Vilma Green had been hitting the victim with a stick when she became frustrated and angry. Vilma Green also allegedly slapped the victim in the face for not cleaning a cup properly.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The report states that Vilma Green had also forced the victim to eat moldy food.

According to the report, most of the abuse had been happening when Ross Green was not around.

Ross Green was arrested June 24 and charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian, according to J. Reuben Long records.

Both suspects were released the same day they were booked.

Bourcier did not specify whether or not Vilma Green’s administrative leave is paid.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER