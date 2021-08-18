Two men charged in connection to alleged machete assault in Myrtle Beach, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man walked out of the woods off Highway 814 in Myrtle Beach with two dogs. Blood covered his face, head, neck and shirt. He told police he had been attacked with a machete.

Horry County police were called to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle on Aug. 10. On-scene, “there was no one to be found,” an Horry County cop wrote in an incident report.

That was when the bloodied man walked out of the woods. He told officers he had been threatened and attacked with a machete, a gun and a shovel.

He was staying in his truck behind the house from where the suspicious person call came. He had been in and out of town for work, and sometimes spent the night in his truck “when the kids are upset.”

He told police he heard someone trying to get into the house where his truck was parked. So he got up around 1 a.m. and began walking to his sister-in-law’s house. That’s when Patricio Ismael Gonzalez and Patricio Jaime Gonzalez ran after him with a machete and a gun, the man told police.

He told police he did not know why he was assaulted.

The man was taken to a hospital by an ambulance. There, he told officers the two men “thought the victim was trying to steal their belongings.”

He “thought the neighbors were playing around” until he saw the gun and the machete. He said he had been hit with a machete, a saw and the handle of a shovel.

Patricio Ismael Gonzalez, 43, and Patricio Jaime Gonzalez, 45, were both booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday about 6:20 p.m., according to the jail website. Jail records list Myrtle Beach addresses for both men.

Both men are charged with first-degree assault and battery and remain incarcerated. Their bonds were set at $10,000 each.

