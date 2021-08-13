Pawleys Island teen sentenced to more than 30 years for 2019 killing

A teenager was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for the killing of a Pawley’s Island man in 2019.

A teenager was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for the killing of a Pawley’s Island man in 2019.

On Wednesday, Aiden Zasimovitch, 19, of Pawleys Island, pleaded guilty to killing Deondre Brown, who was 20 at the time. Zasimovitch pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy in the middle of his criminal trial that began Monday, said Keith Powell, an assistant solicitor who along with Liz Smith, also an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Zasimovitch to 30 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and six months to be served consecutively on the conspiracy charge.

The charges stemmed from the Dec. 11, 2019, killing of Brown, who was shot in the front yard of his home in the Pawleys Island area of Georgetown County.

“We would like to thank the Brown family for the help they provided in prosecuting this defendant and to again offer them its condolences in the tragic loss of Deondre who was a loving member of their family,” Powell said in a news release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.