Family of second woman who drowned in sheriff’s van settles with Horry County

Horry County will pay more than $6 million to the family of a woman who drowned in the back of a sheriff’s office van while being transported to a mental health facility in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in 2018.

A lawsuit was one of many filed on behalf of Wendy Newton and another woman who drowned. Newton’s lawsuit was settled in Marion County court on Tuesday, Aug. 3. That same day an identical settlement was reached with the county in the death of Nicolette Green, costing the county more than $12 million total.

Green and Newton drowned in a caged compartment in the back of an Horry County Sheriff’s Office van on Sept. 18, 2018, after deputies, despite a supervisor’s orders. drove the vehicle through Hurricane Florence floodwaters.

Green suffered from schizophrenia and depression, her family told The Sun News in 2018.

The sheriff’s deputies who drove the van — Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop — escaped, leaving Green and Newton to drown. Flood and Bishop were fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and charged criminally. Their cases are still pending in Marion County.

Of the $6.3 million payment, $5.3 million settles a wrongful death claim and $1 million settles a survival claim, which is like a personal injury claim filed on behalf of a deceased person.

Horry County released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the settlement.

“Horry County regrets and acknowledges these tragic deaths, and changes have been implemented to better protect the safety of mental health patients in Horry County. These changes will help ensure that mental health patients are transported in a more safe and responsible manner,” the press release states.

“Horry County extends its sincere condolences to the families of Ms. Newton and Ms. Green. As part of the resolution of all pending claims involving Horry County, Horry County’s sincere hope is that the families of Ms. Newton and Ms. Green will experience some sense of closure to their grief.”

When asked what procedural changes the statement referred to, Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore declined to state specifics. “We aren’t going to provide any further comment beyond the statement at this point,” Moore wrote in a text message.