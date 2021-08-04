Virginia man charged for sexually assaulting minor in Surfside Beach

Police arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday morning who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor, authorities said.

Cody Scot Thompson, of Virginia, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16, according to Horry County police.

Authorities were called April 4 in reference to a previous assault complaint. The victim said they were sexually assaulted by Thompson in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County approximately one year ago, according to a police report.

Thompson allegedly touched the victim inappropriately on multiple occasions.

Police said Thompson had moved to another state. Thompson was released Tuesday from J. Reuben Long Detention Center after paying a $5,000 bond, according to booking records.

