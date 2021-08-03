Crime

‘Sincere condolences’: Horry County’s statement following sheriff’s van death settlement

On Monday, Horry County reached a settlement with the estates of the two women who drowned in the back of a flooded Horry County Sheriff’s Office van after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green drowned in the back of an Horry County Sheriff’s Office van Sept. 18, 2018 after deputies — Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop, who were fired and charged criminally — drove the vehicle through floodwaters.

Horry County released a statement following the announcement.

“Horry County regrets and acknowledges these tragic deaths, and changes have been implemented to better protect the safety of mental health patients in Horry County. These changes will help ensure that mental health patients are transported in a more safe and responsible manner,” the news release states.

“Horry County extends its sincere condolences to the families of Ms. Newton and Ms. Green. As part of the resolution of all pending claims involving Horry County, Horry County’s sincere hope is that the families of Ms. Newton and Ms. Green will experience some sense of closure to their grief.”

