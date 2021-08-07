‘Very long road of recovery:’ Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ Donuts worker stabbed over 15 times

Brittany Tyler, 22, and her dog Star.

A violent stabbing inside a Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ Donuts landed one woman in jail and another in the hospital this week.

The victim, Brittany Tyler, was working a shift at the donut shop when police say Nikema Cheathem stabbed her repeatedly. Cheathem was arrested and denied bond on attempted murder charges while surety bonds were set on a weapons possession charge as well as a separate charge of public exposure.

Tyler, a 22-year-old who grew up in Myrtle Beach and attended Myrtle Beach High School is in the hospital after the attack.

“She has a very long road of recovery ahead of her physically. Mentally and emotionally, she has been through hell,” Tyler’s step-mother, Anne, told The Sun News. She added that Brittany “came close to leaving us that afternoon,” after the attack.

The family set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover bills since Brittany can’t go back to work soon.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“She has a beautiful puppy Star who needs food and care, as well as immediate bills to keep her car and home,” the website states.

Brittany had been ill during her adolescence and had to relearn to walk, her step-mother said. Now, another long healing process awaits her.

“She’s come so far. She’s a smart, independent, amazing, strong young woman,” Anne said.

The attack

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Myrtle Beach police responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 30th Avenue North and Kings Highway on Tuesday around 2:25 p.m. after the stabbing was reported.

Shortly after, police arrested Cheathem. During a bond hearing Wednesday, Judge J. Scott Long referenced an affidavit in the case, which claims video footage shows Cheatham walking up to the victim and stabbing her in the neck over 15 times, WMBF reported.

Prior to Long’s decision, Cheatham told the judge she “has been fighting demons for a long time” and also claimed she was defending herself.

To donate to Brittany’s funraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/brittany-tyler-support-fund