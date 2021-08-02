Coastal Carolina asks students, staff to shelter in place as police seek robbery suspects

Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC. jbell@thesunnews.com

Coastal Carolina University has advised students and faculty near campus to shelter in place as a “police incident” is underway in the area, according to a tweet from CCU.

Horry County police say robbery suspects fled from a car wreck and are leading police on a foot chase. HCPD stated that the investigation is underway off of Youpon Drive near Conway.

Police are searching the area, according to CCU. HCPD said those in the area will likely see its officers, including a K9 unit, South Carolina Highway Patrol cops, detectives and special operations team members in the area.

According to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov, officers began searching for suspects involved in a robbery at about 4:50 p.m. She said the suspects fled the robbery scene, crashed a vehicle near U.S. 501 and Carolina Road and then ran from police.

Police ask that you report any suspicious activity to 843-915-8477.