Myrtle Beach pharmacy technician charged with stealing prescription drugs, DHEC says

A pharmacy technician was arrested for stealing prescription drugs from a Myrtle Beach pharmacy, according to warrants from the South Carolina state health department.

Kari Leigh Golden, 35, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday and released the same day on a $3,000 bond.

Golden is accused of taking two types of drugs from the Costco Pharmacy she worked at on May 24.

Golden, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with unlawfully obtaining quantities of Gabapentin and Alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, “while performing her duties as a registered pharmacy technician.”

Alprazolam, a sedative used to treat anxiety, is a controlled substance. A controlled-substance audit was carried out by the South Carolina Bureau of Drug Control, which is subsidiary of the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Gabapentin, a medication used to treat seizures, is not a controlled substance. According to the warrants, probable cause is proved by an interview with Golden, witness statements, video evidence and that the manufacturer’s container states the medication is prescription-only.

When asked whether Golden was still employed at the Costco Pharmacy on 1021 Oak Forest Lane, a supervisor said he was not allowed to answer the question.

A phone call and voicemail left with Costco’s corporate office in Issaquah, Washington inquiring into Golden’s employment at the Costco Pharmacy in Myrtle Beach was not returned in time for publication.