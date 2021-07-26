Crime

One person in custody after Conway weekend homicide, police say

One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a car crashed into a utility pole in Durham early Monday morning.
One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a car crashed into a utility pole in Durham early Monday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Conway police have one person in custody in connection to a homicide Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The Facebook post from the Conway Police Department states that one person is in custody, taken in “for questioning related to the shooting” Saturday.

Arsenio Legette, 31, was shot about 3:30 p.m. in his home on the 500 block of Sycamore Street, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Brooke Holden, spokesperson for the Conway Police Department, did not return a phone call to The Sun News in time for publication.

The Conway Police Department is investigating the shooting. Police urged the public to call 843-248-1790 with any leads.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service