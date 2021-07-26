One person in custody after Conway weekend homicide, police say

One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a car crashed into a utility pole in Durham early Monday morning. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Conway police have one person in custody in connection to a homicide Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The Facebook post from the Conway Police Department states that one person is in custody, taken in “for questioning related to the shooting” Saturday.

Arsenio Legette, 31, was shot about 3:30 p.m. in his home on the 500 block of Sycamore Street, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Brooke Holden, spokesperson for the Conway Police Department, did not return a phone call to The Sun News in time for publication.

The Conway Police Department is investigating the shooting. Police urged the public to call 843-248-1790 with any leads.