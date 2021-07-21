Myrtle Beach club employee kidnapped, robbed and beaten after her shift, police say

Early Sunday morning Myrtle Beach police responded to The Masters Club after they say an employee was kidnapped and assaulted.

Joshua Tyson Miller, 38, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The employee had gotten off work at 4 a.m. and called Miller, her boyfriend, for a ride home since she had been drinking, a police report says. The victim noticed her boyfriend’s car was already in the parking lot but he was not inside.

A white van with four men, including her boyfriend, pulled up to the victim. She got in and as they left the parking lot her boyfriend grabbed her by the throat and assaulted her, the report states. Another man joined in on the assault and pulled a gun on her. When the van arrived at a residence on River Oaks Drive they continued the assault, according to the report.

The men pulled her out of the van and one of the men held a gun to her as the others stole her purse and jewelry.

When EMS arrived they noticed a bruise under the victim’s left eye, a small cut on top of her head, red marks on her neck and bruising on her thighs.