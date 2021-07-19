Crime

Man charged in connection to shooting at motel near Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified a homicide victim as 25-year-old Derrick Dion Barber.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified a homicide victim as 25-year-old Derrick Dion Barber. Dreamstime via TNS

A Myrtle Beach man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a motel near Ocean Boulevard.

Kevon Demetrics Brown, 21, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday, the jail website shows. Brown was charged with attempted murder, two counts of burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has no bond set and remains incarcerated.

The shooting took place on May 5 at 701 Flagg Street in Myrtle Beach, which is the address of the Fountainbleau Inn, according to Brown’s arrest warrant.

Upon arrival at the motel, Myrtle Beach police officers found a man with “severe, life-threatening injuries” who had been shot multiple times, according to the warrant. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he underwent “several” surgeries.

During the course of the police investigation, the shooting victim identified Brown through a photo lineup.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service