Man charged in connection to shooting at motel near Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

A Myrtle Beach man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a motel near Ocean Boulevard.

Kevon Demetrics Brown, 21, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday, the jail website shows. Brown was charged with attempted murder, two counts of burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has no bond set and remains incarcerated.

The shooting took place on May 5 at 701 Flagg Street in Myrtle Beach, which is the address of the Fountainbleau Inn, according to Brown’s arrest warrant.

Upon arrival at the motel, Myrtle Beach police officers found a man with “severe, life-threatening injuries” who had been shot multiple times, according to the warrant. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he underwent “several” surgeries.

During the course of the police investigation, the shooting victim identified Brown through a photo lineup.