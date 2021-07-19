Video depicting dog abuse leads to jail sentence for Conway man, police say

A video circulating social media last month has led to an animal cruelty conviction, Horry County police said.

On Monday, Marcell Riggins, 49, was found guilty of animal cruelty by Magistrate Judge Christopher Arakas, according to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department.

Last month, a video emerged that appeared to a show a dog being abused with a stick or a pole, according to the Facebook post. “It was determined the dog was subjected to unnecessary pain and suffering,” the post reads.

On June 23, Riggins surrendered all six of his dogs. The dogs are not available for adoption, according to Horry County police.

Riggins, of Conway, was sentenced to five days in jail instead of paying a fine.

The jail website shows that Riggins was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 18. His bail was set at $500, which he posted the following day and was released from jail.

Riggins was back in jail as of about 10 a.m. Monday, according to the jail website. He remains incarcerated with no charges listed on the website.