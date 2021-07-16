Man who gunned down person on Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach parking lot heads to prison

A Greenwood man pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of another Greenwood man on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on Memorial Day last year, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Friday.

A judge sentenced Kemian Reese, 24, to 25 years in prison without parole for his role in a shooting that killed Cedric Elmore Jr., 24, in May 2020.

Reese pleaded guilty to killing Elmore Jr. around 12:45 a.m. on Memorial Day 2020. Elmore was shot near the Landmark Resort on Ocean Boulevard and 15th Avenue South.

Elmore’s family was at the hearing and spoke to the judge during sentencing.

“Mr. Elmore’s family is appreciative of the great work the Myrtle Beach Police Department did in this case to bring this defendant to justice,” said Joshua D. Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.