Crime

Myrtle Beach police respond to barricade situation at Ocean Boulevard hotel

The Sun News file photo

Myrtle Beach police responded to a barricade situation on Ocean Boulevard Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A person is barricaded in a room at the Yachtsman Seaglass tower on Ocean Boulevard, said Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The person is believed to be alone in the room, Vest said.

The tower is part of a hotel located in the heart of Ocean Boulevard, near popular restaurants and tourist attractions.

Vest would not say whether the person was armed or if the situation posed a threat to the public.

People are urged to take alternate routes to avoid the area, Vest said. He said the area is secure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service