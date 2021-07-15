Myrtle Beach police respond to barricade situation at Ocean Boulevard hotel

The Sun News file photo

Myrtle Beach police responded to a barricade situation on Ocean Boulevard Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A person is barricaded in a room at the Yachtsman Seaglass tower on Ocean Boulevard, said Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The person is believed to be alone in the room, Vest said.

The tower is part of a hotel located in the heart of Ocean Boulevard, near popular restaurants and tourist attractions.

Vest would not say whether the person was armed or if the situation posed a threat to the public.

People are urged to take alternate routes to avoid the area, Vest said. He said the area is secure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.