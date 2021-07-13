Attempted murder suspect leads cops on high-speed chase in North Myrtle Beach, police say

A man out on bond for an attempted murder charge led police on a high-speed chase through North Myrtle Beach early Sunday, according to police records.

The police chase ended with the arrest of two people when Horry County cops deployed stop sticks, deflating three of the car’s tires and forcing it to a stop.

Justin Tyreck Evans had been out of jail on bond for three weeks before the high-speed chase ended in his arrest.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center records show that he was released from jail again after posting his $5,000 bond for his charge of failure to stop for a blue light following the high-speed police chase.

Police chase details

The police pursuit began when Evans drove off from a traffic stop on Kings Highway, a police report shows.

About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Horry County police stopped a white 2019 Dodge Charger in traffic for a window tint violation, according to the incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

The Charger was headed north on Kings Highway when police conducted the traffic stop, near 45th Avenue in North Myrtle Beach, the police report stated.

Evans stopped the car and handed the police officer his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance, according to the police report. He then shifted the car’s gear into drive. Seeing Evans’ hand on the gearshift, the police officer asked Evans to park the Charger and step out of the car.

Then Evans drove off, fleeing the traffic stop, according to the police report. At least two police cars pursued Evans, reaching a speed of 80 to 90 mph.

The chase ended when Horry County police deployed stop sticks, deflating three of the Charger’s tires, police said. Evans turned right onto Old Bridge Road just before the car came to a stop.

There were two other people in the car, according to the police report. Before the car came to a stop, one of the passengers, Dajour Marquise Davon Wilson, got out of the Charger and fled on foot.

Horry County police officers kept Evans and the remaining passenger in the car at gunpoint, the report said. Both Evans and the passenger were detained. Police later located and arrested Wilson. The second passenger was not named in the police report.

Police found a pistol in the back seat of the Charger, “in plain view,” near where Wilson was sitting before he fled on foot.

The report states that the unnamed passenger was not suspected of carrying the pistol because she wore “very tight clothing,” leading police to think she could not have hidden a gun under her garb. She is the owner of the Dodge Charger, according to the police report. She was not taken to jail.

Because both Evans and Wilson denied ownership of the gun, they were both charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, an officer wrote in the police report.

Evans and Wilson both have violent felony convictions and will be charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, the police report states. Wilson had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court on a drug charge.

Evans was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday about 2 a.m. and was released from jail about 4 p.m. the same day after posting bond, jail records show.

Wilson was booked into jail Sunday about 2 a.m. and remains there. He is charged with five counts of failure to appear, possession of firearms and ammunition, and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He has no bond set.

Attempted murder charge

Evans was out of jail on bond for a host of criminal charges, including one for attempted murder, in which police say he led them on a high-speed police chase through North Myrtle Beach.

Jail records show that Evans was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center June 27 and charged with attempted murder by Myrtle Beach police. Evans was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a controlled substance and drug trafficking.

His bail was set at $135,000, which he posted after spending about two hours at J. Reuben Long.