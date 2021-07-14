Man charged with domestic violence hit pregnant wife at Myrtle Beach hotel, police say

A man is in custody after hitting his pregnant wife in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, according to police.

Aaron Antonio Billups, of Clarksville, Indiana, was charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest.

His wife, who is pregnant with twins, locked herself in the hotel room bathroom with her three children while she called 911, according to an arrest warrant from Myrtle Beach police.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, Myrtle Beach police arrived at a hotel, where she was still locked inside the bathroom with the kids.

Billups, 31, refused to open the door to the hotel room after Myrtle Beach police knocked and announced themselves several times, according to the warrant. With assistance from hotel staff, Myrtle Beach police were able to enter the hotel room and arrest Billups.

The woman told police that her husband threw beer on her and hit her with the empty cup while she sat on the couch in the hotel room, the warrant states. She also told police that Billups shoved her and threw a large case of water at her. She is pregnant with twins from Billups, according to the warrant.

On Sunday, Billups was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated. His bond is set at $20,464.

The name and address of the hotel where the incident reportedly took place are redacted from the warrant.