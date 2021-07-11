Crime

Suspect and victim identified in Myrtle Beach shooting that led to one dead

Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

One man is dead and another in custody after a Saturday night shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Shadow Antonio Graham is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police say he shot and killed Dwayne Patterson, Myrtle Beach police announced Sunday morning. Graham, 30, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Patterson, 29, was taken to the hospital after the shooting, where he later died.

The shooting happened at 307 14th Avenue South.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service