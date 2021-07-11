Suspect and victim identified in Myrtle Beach shooting that led to one dead

The Wichita Eagle

One man is dead and another in custody after a Saturday night shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Shadow Antonio Graham is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police say he shot and killed Dwayne Patterson, Myrtle Beach police announced Sunday morning. Graham, 30, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Patterson, 29, was taken to the hospital after the shooting, where he later died.

The shooting happened at 307 14th Avenue South.