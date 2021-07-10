One in custody after shooting injures one in Myrtle Beach near Ocean Blvd

Myrtle Beach police. The Sun News file photo

Myrtle Beach police officers have one person detained in connection to a shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 10.

The shooting happened at 307 14th Avenue South.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The area is secure and officers will remain on scene as the investigation continues. If anyone has any information police ask that they come forward and contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.