Police: Broadway at the Beach security guards punched in face, beaten with own equipment

Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, S.C. jbell@thesunnews.com

A large fight at a well-known Myrtle Beach tourist attraction left four security guards with injuries, police said.

The security guards were working to get a fight at the water fountain outside a popular bar and restaurant under control and were assaulted and injured in the process, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Myrtle Beach police arrived at Señor Frog’s at Broadway at the Beach just before 2 a.m. Monday for a call regarding a fight, an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states.

A large crowd of people were “causing a disturbance” near the center water fountain, the report states. A Myrtle Beach police officer wrote in the incident report that they saw several security guards chasing after people.

A Myrtle Beach police officer asked people to leave the property, and the majority of the crowd complied, according to the police report.

The four security guards who were assaulted during the course of the fight are named in the victims section of the police report. The security guards ranged in age from 18 to 26 years old, according to the police report.

One of the security guards told a police officer that he had chest pain stemming from anxiety during the fight and drove himself to the hospital, according to the police report.

A second security guard was punched in the face, leaving a visible injury to her right eye, the police report states.

The third security guard was already on the ground when a man ran up to him and kicked him in the head, leaving him with a visible injury.

The fourth security guard was knocked down to the ground. Then someone stole his tactical belt and beat him with it.

No arrests have been made yet in connection to the fight and assault, said Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.