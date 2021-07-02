Crime

North Myrtle Beach cop was peeping Tom before he got hired in 2011. He just was fired

North Myrtle Beach City Hall. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

A North Myrtle Beach police officer was fired last month after he admitted to voyeurism and taking illegal steroids and other prescription drugs.

Joshua Stevens, a 10-year veteran of the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department, told investigators he committed voyeurism before he was hired. The admission came during a polygraph test, commonly referred to as a lie-detector test, for another department, according to records from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Academy.

It is unclear what the context of the interview was. Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the city, said the city does not comment on personnel matters.

Stevens also took illegal steroids and other prescription drugs while on the job, the report says.

The official reasons for his termination, according to the report, are unlawful use of controlled substance and admitting to a crime of “moral turpitude.”

No criminal charges are pending for Stevens.

