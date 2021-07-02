Crime

Conway man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Hardee’s restaurant

A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot someone at a Hardee’s in Conway.

Donald S. Rochester, 74, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Rochester is from Conway, according to jail records.

Rochester was arrested and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the jail website. He remains incarcerated.

One person has suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of a shooting, said Conway police spokesperson Brooke Holden.

The shooting took place about 4 p.m. Thursday at Hardee’s, located at 1506 Church Street, Holden said.

Holden said she is unaware of whether the shooting took place inside or outside of the restaurant.

Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
