Crime
Conway man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Hardee’s restaurant
A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot someone at a Hardee’s in Conway.
Donald S. Rochester, 74, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Rochester is from Conway, according to jail records.
Rochester was arrested and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the jail website. He remains incarcerated.
One person has suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of a shooting, said Conway police spokesperson Brooke Holden.
The shooting took place about 4 p.m. Thursday at Hardee’s, located at 1506 Church Street, Holden said.
Holden said she is unaware of whether the shooting took place inside or outside of the restaurant.
