Crime

One person injured in shooting at Hardee’s restaurant in Conway

The Sun News file photo

One person has suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of a shooting in Conway, according to city police spokesperson Brooke Holden.

The shooting took place at Hardee’s, located at 1506 Church Street, a little before 4 p.m., Holden said.

Police are on scene investigating and Holden said there is no threat to the public as one is in custody.

Holden said she is unaware of whether the shooting took place inside or outside of the restaurant.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service