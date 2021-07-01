One person injured in shooting at Hardee’s restaurant in Conway

The Sun News file photo

One person has suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of a shooting in Conway, according to city police spokesperson Brooke Holden.

The shooting took place at Hardee’s, located at 1506 Church Street, a little before 4 p.m., Holden said.

Police are on scene investigating and Holden said there is no threat to the public as one is in custody.

Holden said she is unaware of whether the shooting took place inside or outside of the restaurant.