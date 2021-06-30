Coroner identifies man killed in car crash with Horry County police sergeant

coroner stock image istockphoto

The man killed in a car crash with an Horry County police sergeant this week has been identified.

Marcus “Mark” Gattis, 58, died of injuries he sustained in the Sunday night car wreck near Loris, said Michelle McSpadden, Deputy Coroner at the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Justin Jones, 44, was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer registered to Horry County police when he collided with a 1996 GMC pickup truck, said Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Gattis was driving the pickup truck.

Jones is a sergeant with the Horry County Police Department, according to county employee records. He was taken to Conway Medical Center following the car crash, Pye said.

The car wreck happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of S.C. 9 Bypass and Highway 66, Pye said. The intersection is located just outside of Loris.

Gattis was originally from Loris but recently living near Tabor City and Whiteville in North Carolina, McSpadden said.

The police officer involved in the deadly crash received minor injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department.

The Ford Explorer was driving south on S.C. 9 Bypass when the GMC pickup truck turned south onto Highway 66, Pye said. At that point, the two cars collided.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.