Horry County police seize several guns, more than a pound of drugs and cash in bust

Horry County police

Horry County police recently seized 15 guns, a bunch of drugs and charged five people in connection to the bust.

HCPD announced via Facebook that officers served a search warrant on June 23 on Highway 66 in the Loris area of Horry County that led to the arrests.

Akeem Bryant, 22, of Loris, Antione Johnson, 20, of Loris, Johnny Johnson, 63, of Conway, and Lamar Ford, 32, of Loris, each face charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jermaine Bessant, 18, of Green Sea, faces possession with intent to distribute heroin.

All five suspects were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 23 and released on bail two days later as they await court dates.

Police seized the following:

Pressed Fentanyl pills 240 grams

Cocaine 4 grams

Methamphetamine 9 grams

Crack 5 grams

Marijuana 387 grams

CD Defense AK9 9mm

American Tactical AR .556

Springfield XD933 9mm

Rugar 1022 .22

New England 20 gauge shotgun

Ruger LCP .380

Glock 19 9mm

Glock 45 9mm

Pioneer Arms AK 7.62

CD Defense 12 Gauge shotgun

RIA Imports 12 gauge shotgun

Colt 10mm

Ruger 5.7

Ammunition, numerous magazines, and drum magazines

Ballistic vest\u0009

$6,330 in cash