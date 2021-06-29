Crime

Horry County police seize several guns, more than a pound of drugs and cash in bust

Horry County police

Horry County police recently seized 15 guns, a bunch of drugs and charged five people in connection to the bust.

HCPD announced via Facebook that officers served a search warrant on June 23 on Highway 66 in the Loris area of Horry County that led to the arrests.

Akeem Bryant, 22, of Loris, Antione Johnson, 20, of Loris, Johnny Johnson, 63, of Conway, and Lamar Ford, 32, of Loris, each face charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jermaine Bessant, 18, of Green Sea, faces possession with intent to distribute heroin.

All five suspects were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 23 and released on bail two days later as they await court dates.

Police seized the following:

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
