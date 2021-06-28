‘F*** Israel’ written in Myrtle Beach sand in big letters near hotel, police confirm

Myrtle Beach police. The Sun News file photo

A woman visiting Myrtle Beach from Pennsylvania woke up to a vulgar sight Monday morning.

Someone had written in large letters “F*** Israel” in the sand in front of the Holiday Sands hotel.

“It’s heartbreaking to think Jewish families waking up this morning while on vacation are subjected to this type of hatred,” said Liora Rez, Executive Director of StopAntisemitism.org, whose organization received the report from the vacationer, who did not wish to speak to reporters. “We’re hopeful the Myrtle Beach Police will find those responsible and punish them accordingly.”

The vacationer reported the message to Myrtle Beach police, Master Cpl. Thomas Vest said. Rez said the woman spotted the image and took a photo of it about 8 a.m., and Vest said police responded around 9 a.m. but by then the words had been washed away.

“We do not condone this behavior and we share in our communities’ concern,” Myrtle Beach police posted on social media Monday evening. “If anyone has information please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.”

StopAntisemitism.org “is a part of a non-profit foundation that works to hold antisemites accountable and to create consequences for their bigoted actions by exposing the threat that they present to all Americans and showing how their ideologies conflict with American values, morals, and principles,” according to its website.

The group put out a social media post Monday, stating “Sad to think Jewish children are waking up seeing this while on vacation with their families” while tagging the Myrtle Beach police and city government Twitter handles.

Myrtle Beach, NC - “F*ck Israel” spotted written in the sand in front of the Holiday Sands.



Sad to think Jewish children are waking up seeing this while on vacation with their families @MyrtleBeachGov @MBPDSC pic.twitter.com/CbG6jzH8UU — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 28, 2021

The message comes a several weeks after Israel carried out an air raid on the Gaza Strip, ending a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Associated Press reported.

The Israeli military said the airstrikes targeted Hamas militant facilities, the AP reported.

Thousands of protesters in major American cities took to the streets to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, the AP reported.

The protests came in response to a flare-up of violence that left 145 Palestinians dead in Gaza and eight dead on the Israeli side, AP reported.

The vacationer told Rez that the beach wasn’t very busy when the message was on display and that it probably was only there for a couple hours. She told Rez that police took it very seriously and that they were very supportive.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said Monday afternoon that she was unaware of the incident and did not respond when The Sun News sought a statement later in the day.