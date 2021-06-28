Horry County sergeant involved in car crash that killed one, employee records show

The Horry County Police Department. jbell@thesunnews.com

An Horry County police sergeant was involved in a car crash that killed one person Sunday night, county employee records show.

Justin Jones, 44, was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer registered to Horry County government when he collided with a 1996 GMC pickup truck, said Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the pickup truck is dead, Pye said.

The Horry County Police Department confirmed that the crash involved a police officer.

Horry County employee records show that the only Justin Jones employed by the county is a police sergeant with the Horry County Police Department.

Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for Horry County government, would not confirm or deny whether Jones was the officer involved in the crash.

The car wreck happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of S.C. 9 Bypass and Highway 66, Pye said. The intersection is located just outside of Loris.

Jones was taken to Conway Medical Center following the car crash, Pye said.

The police officer involved in the deadly crash received minor injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department.

The Ford Explorer was driving south on S.C. 9 Bypass when the GMC pickup truck turned south onto Highway 66, Pye said. At that point, the two cars collided.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet publicly named the victim of the car crash.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.