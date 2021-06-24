Two people injured in separate shootings near Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

The Sun News file photo

Myrtle Beach police responded to two separate shootings before noon Thursday.

About 11:30 a.m., Myrtle Beach police officers were called to a reported assault at 2402 N Kings Highway, which is the site of an Exxon gas station. The assault left one person receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police said a gun was fired in the air, and not at any person, at one point during the assault.

Police have one person in custody, according to the Facebook post.

In a separate incident, one person was shot about 5:45 a.m. at the Wayfarer Motel, said Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The motel is located at the intersection of 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, Vest said.

The two incidents happened less than two miles apart.