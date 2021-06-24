Horry County police chase ends in car crash, killing driver

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

A police chase involving Horry County police resulted in a car crash that killed one person, authorities said.

The police pursuit ended about 4:45 a.m. with a deadly car wreck in Little River, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins.

The Thursday morning crash happened off of South Carolina Highway 57 near Harshaw Lane, Collins said in a news release. A 2005 Honda Accord was driving down Highway 57 “attempting to allude law enforcement,” Collins said, when the car ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree and a power pole.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was killed in the crash.

The Horry County Police Department has not released any information regarding the circumstance of the crash or the police pursuit.

The Horry County Coroner has not yet publicly named the victim.