Horry County police arrest one man, seize 6 dogs after video shows animal abuse

One person has been arrested and six dogs seized in connection with an animal abuse case, Horry County police announced Friday.

Earlier this week, Horry County Police Environmental Unit became aware of a video circulating on social media appearing to show a dog being abused, the department posted on Facebook.

An investigation was initiated based upon the social media post and community member tips.

As a result of that investigation, Marcell Riggins, 49, of Conway, has been charged and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The six dogs seized in the case are not currently available for rescue adoption. Police ask that community members keep calls about them to a minimum.